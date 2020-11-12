Q2 2021 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bodal Chemicals Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director, Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Q2 FY '21 conference call of Bodal Chemicals Limited. I have our CFO, Mr. Mayur with me as well on the call. I hope all of you have got an opportunity to see our financial results and earnings press release, are also uploaded on our website.



First, I will highlight our expansion and diversification plans and business performance for the quarter. Detailed financial performance will be taken up by Mr. Mayur later.



We are glad to announce diversification into specialty benzene, our downstream product and expansion of sulfuric acid and derivatives of Saykha GIDC, Bharuch, Gujrat. These projects