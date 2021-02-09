Q3 2021 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Q3 and 9-month FY '21 conference call of Bodal Chemicals Limited. I have our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya, with me as well on the call. I hope you and your near ones are safe and healthy in this uncertain COVID period. I trust all of you have got an opportunity to see our financial results and investor presentation filed with the stock exchanges, and are also uploaded on our website.



First, I will highlight our acquisition and diversification plans along with business performance for the quarter. Detailed financial performance will be taken up by Mr. Padhya later. We are happy to announce acquisition of Siel Chemical