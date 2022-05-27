Q4 2022 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bodal Chemicals Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone joining us on our call today. On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. I hope everybody had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentations, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and on our company's website.



To begin with, I will give you a quick overview on the recent developments in the chemical industry and our company. And then Mayur Padhya will walk you through the financial performance. If you look at the company overview with over 3 decades of experience, Bodal Chemicals