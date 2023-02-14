Q3 2023 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bodal Chemicals Limited Q3 and 9 Months FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director at Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on the call today. On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation,