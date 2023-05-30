Q4 2023 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bodal Chemicals Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director, Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on the call today. On this call, we're joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and our company's website.



We'll give you a quick overview of the recent developments in the chemical industry. And then Mr. Mayur Padhya will walk you through the operational and financial performance for the Q4 FY '23 and financial year '23 full year.



Global inflation has affected the end-user markets like