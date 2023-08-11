Q1 2024 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bodal Chemicals Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayur Padhya, Chief Financial Officer, Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayur Bachubhai Padhya - Bodal Chemicals Limited - CFO



Thank you very much, ma'am. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on today's call. I am Mayur Padhya, CFO of the company. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and our company's website. We will give you a quick overview of the recent developments in the chemical industry, and then we'll walk through the operational and financial performance for Q1 FY '24.



Inflation in major economies continue to be higher level than the normal, leading to lower purchasing power with the mass which results in lower