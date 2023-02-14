Q3 2023 Marksans Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to Marksans Pharma's Q3 and nine-months FY23 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) The results, press release, and investor presentation are available on the stock exchanges and company website.



I would like to now introduce the management team today on the call with us: Mr. Mark Saldanha, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director; and Mr. Jitendra Sharma, Chief Financial Officer. A cautionary note that some of the statements made on today's call could be forward-looking in nature and actual results could vary from these statements. A detailed intimation in this regard is available in the Investor Presentation, which is available on the stock exchanges and the company's website.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Mark Saldanha for the highlights. Over to you, sir.



Mark Saldanha - Marksans Pharma Ltd - Founder, Chairman & MD



Thank you, Siddharth. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Q3 FY23 and nine-month FY23 earning conference call. I'm pleased to