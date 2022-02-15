Q3 2022 IPCA Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ipca Laboratories Q3 FY'22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you, [Vivian], and good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Ipca Labs Q3 FY'22 post earnings call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. On the call today, we have representing Ipca Lab management, Mr. A.K. Jain, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Harish Kamath, Corporate Counsel and Company secretary. I will hand over the call to Mr. Jain for opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for questions and answers. Mr. Jain, please go ahead.



Ajit Kumar Bhanwarlal Jain - Ipca Laboratories Limited - CFO, Joint MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Nitin, and DAM Capital for organizing this