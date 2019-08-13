Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen and a very warm welcome to the Sun Pharma Q1 FY '20 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nimish Desai. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nimish Desai - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Head of IR
Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '20 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you've received our Q1 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website. We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. Kal Sundaram, Whole Time Director and CEO India, Emerging Markets and Consumer Health Care; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. C. S. Muralidharan, our CFO.
Today, the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have. As is usual for the ease of discussion, we will look at consolidated financials.
Q1 2020 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...