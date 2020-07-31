Jul 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Nimish Desai - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '21 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you've received the Q1 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.



We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; Mr. C. S. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, Head of India business. Today, the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have. As is usual for ease of discussion, we'll look at consolidated financials.



Just as a reminder, this call is being recorded, and the replay will be available for the next