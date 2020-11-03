Nov 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Nimish Desai - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening, and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '21 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you received the Q2 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are now also available on our website.



We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C. S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, Head of India business.



Today, the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have. As is usual, for ease of discussion, we will look at consolidated