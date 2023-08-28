Aug 28, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Anoop Deshpande - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Good afternoon, everybody. Myself, Anoop Deshpande, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, welcome all the members and members of the Board of Directors to this 31st Annual General Meeting of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



In compliance with circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, this meeting is being conducted through video conference or other video visual -- audiovisual means.



I shall now introduce you to the directors who have joined this meeting. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Lead Independent Director, is attending the meeting from Mumbai. Dr. Goenka is also the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Also, as there is no permanent Chairman to the Board at this point of time, Dr. Goenka, who is the Lead Independent Director, would act as the Chairman of this meeting pursuant to the terms and conditions of appointment of Lead Independent Director.



Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the company, is