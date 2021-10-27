Q2 2022 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Sameer Hiremath - Hikal Limited - MD



-- in terms of new products, we have a healthy pipeline and continue to see a strong traction for our customers in both our businesses to support the future growth plans. Now let me take you through the financial performance. Revenue for the quarter was INR469 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 26%. Our EBITDA came at INR91 crore, which is a growth of 30%.



EBITDA margins saw an improvement of 62 basis points to 19.4% as compared to 18.8% in quarter two of last year. Lastly, our PAT for the quarter stood at INR44 crore, which is a marked improvement of 63% from INR27 crore for the same period last year.



Similarly, the corresponding figures for H1 FY22 have shown immense promise, with our revenue standing at INR926 crore for the first half as compared to INR725 crore for H1 of last year, registering a growth of 28%. On the EBITDA front, the growth stood at 53% rising from INR122 crore to INR187 crore for the corresponding period.



While the improved tax rate due to opting for the new tax regime and improving finance costs led to