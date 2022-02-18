Q3 2022 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Anish Swadi - Hikal Ltd - President, Strategy & Business Development



With me, I have Mr. Kuldeep Jain, our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Manoj Mehrotra, our President, Pharmaceuticals business, Mr. Vimal Kulshrestha, our President, Crop Protection business, and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations advisors.



We hope you and your family members are safe and healthy. I'm pleased to interact with all of you on our Q3 '22 Earnings Call. I hope you have gone through our earnings release, presentation, and financial results for the quarter. You can find these on the stock exchanges and on our website too. As an organization, we continue to follow all the necessary guidelines to safeguard our employees as well as ensuring that manufacturing operations are not hampered due to COVID-19 reasons. Our employees across the company are now 100% vaccinated for both doses.



I'm going to start off the call with a comment on the incident at Surat. I would at this point of time like to update you all on the Surat matter where, as you are all aware, three of our employees have been cooperating