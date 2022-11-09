Q2 2023 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Sameer Hiremath - Hikal Limited - MD



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a very good evening to all of you, and thank you very much for joining us today for our Q2 and H1 FY23 earnings call. I am Sameer Hiremath, Managing Director of Hikal.



In this call with me, I have Kuldeep Jain, our Chief Financial Officer; Manoj Mehrotra, our President, Pharmaceutical Business; Vimal Kulshrestha, our President, Crop Protection Business; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations Advisors.



I hope you had a chance to go through our earnings release, investor presentation and the financial figures for the quarter. These are available on our website