Q2 2023 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sameer Hiremath - Hikal Limited - MD
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a very good evening to all of you, and thank you very much for joining us today for our Q2 and H1 FY23 earnings call. I am Sameer Hiremath, Managing Director of Hikal.
In this call with me, I have Kuldeep Jain, our Chief Financial Officer; Manoj Mehrotra, our President, Pharmaceutical Business; Vimal Kulshrestha, our President, Crop Protection Business; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations Advisors.
I trust that you are -- you had a wonderful Diwali and wish you a very happy and prosperous New Year. I hope you had a chance to go through our earnings release, investor presentation and the financial figures for the quarter.
