Half Year 2020 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Krishna Kiran - Aurobindo Pharma Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, Margaret. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '20 earnings call. I'm Krishna Kiran from the Aurobindo Pharma Investor Relations. We hope you have received the Q2 financials and the press release that we have sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.



With me, we have our senior management team represented by Mr. P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, Executive Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; N. Govindarajan, Managing Director; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO, Head Formulations; Mr. Santhanam Subramanian, CFO; and Mr. Swami Iyer, CFO, Aurobindo Pharma USA.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an interactive Q&A session.