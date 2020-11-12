Half Year 2021 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Aurobindo Pharma Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Krishna Kiran, Investor Relations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Krishna Kiran - Aurobindo Pharma Limited - IR Officer



Thank you. Good morning and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '21 earnings call. I am Krishna Kiran from the Aurobindo Pharma Investor Relations. We hope you have received Q2 financials and the press release that were sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.



With me, we have our senior management team represented by Mr. P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, Executive Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. N. Govindarajan, Managing Director; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head, Formulation; Mr. Santhanam Subramanian, CFO; and Mr. Swami Iyer, CFO, Aurobindo Pharma USA.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an interactive Q&