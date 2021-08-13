Q1 2022 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '22 earnings call. I am Arvind Bothra from the Investor Relations team, Aurobindo Pharma Limited. We hope you have received the Q1 FY '22 financials and the press release that we sent out yesterday. The same is also available on our website.



With me, we have our senior management team represented by Mr. P.V. Ramprasad Reddy, Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head, Formulations; Mr. Santhanam Subramanian, CFO; and Mr. Swami Iyer, CFO, Aurobindo Pharma USA. We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an