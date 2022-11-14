Q2 2023 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and good morning. Welcome to Aurobindo Pharma Quarter 2 FY '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Deepti Thakur for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you.



Deepti Thakur -



Thank you, Aditya. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '23 earnings call. I'm Deepti Thakur from the Investor Relations team. I would like to introduce my senior management team today on the call with us, represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccine and Peptides business; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head Formulations Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO; and Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO of Aurobindo Pharma USA.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an interactive Q&A session. Please note that some of the matters we will discuss today are forward-looking, including and without limitations, statements relating to the