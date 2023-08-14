Q1 2024 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Aurobindo Pharma Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to management for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you.



Deepti Thakur -



Thank you, Anders. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '24 earnings call. I'm Deepti Thakur from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the quarter 1 FY '24 financials and the press release that was sent out on Saturday. These are also available on our website.



I would now like to introduce my senior management team on the call with us, represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccines and Peptide businesses; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO, Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited; Mr. S. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head Formulations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO, Aurobindo Pharma USA; and Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO.



We will begin the call with the summary highlights from the management, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Please note