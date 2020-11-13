Nov 13, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NATCO Pharma Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prakash Agarwal from its Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Pharmaceuticals
Yes. Thanks, moderator, and good morning to everybody. On behalf of Axis Capital, I welcome you all for the NATCO Pharma Q2 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. Today, we have senior management represented by Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Rajesh Chebiyam, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
Over to you, Rajesh. Thank you.
Rajesh Chebiyam - NATCO Pharma Limited - VP of Acquisitions, Institutional Investor Management & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Prakash, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to NATCO's conference call
Q2 2021 Natco Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...