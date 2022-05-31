Q4 2022 Natco Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NATCO Pharma Q4 FY '22 Conference Call, hosted by Edelweiss Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Randeria from Edelweiss Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Randeria - Edelweiss Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Diksha, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of Edelweiss Securities, I welcome you all for NATCO Pharma's Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call. With us, we have NATCO Pharma's senior management, represented by Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Chebiyam, Executive Vice President, Crop Health Sciences. So over to you, Rajesh for opening remarks.



Rajesh Chebiyam - NATCO Pharma Limited - EVP of Crop Health Sciences



Right. Thank you, Kunal. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to NATCO's conference call, discussing our earnings results for the fourth quarter of FY '22 and for the full year, which ended March 31, 2022.



