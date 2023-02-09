Q3 2023 Filatex India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman and Managing Director, Filatex India Limited.



Madhu Sudhan Bhageria - Filatex India Limited - Chairman, MD



Thank you. A warm welcome to all of you attending this conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Joining me today are Mr. Ashok Chauhan and Ms. Stuti Bhageria. I hope you have gone to the investors presentation which had been uploaded on our website as well as on the stock exchanges.



A quick recap of the results of this quarter, Q3 '23. We achieved a production volume of 99,969 metric tonnes in this quarter as against 97,169 metric tonnes in the previous quarter. The sales volume for Q3 is 100,468 metric tonnes as against 101,488 metric tonnes in Q2. The sales revenue achieved this quarter is 1INR,070 crores as against INR1,163 crores in Q2