Q3 2024 Filatex India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Filatex India Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pratik Tholiya from Systematix Institutional Equities. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Pratik Tholiya - Systematix Institutional Equities - Analyst



Thanks, Manav. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Systematix Institutional Equities, I would like to welcome all the participants who have logged into the conference call of Filatex India for their Q3 and FY24 earnings conference call.



We have with us from the management team, Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Madhav Bhageria, CFO and Joint Managing Director; Mr. Ashok Chauhan, Executive Director.



At the outset, I'd like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this conference call. I would like to now welcome, Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria to start the proceedings by giving his opening remarks.