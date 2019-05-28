Full Year 2019 Mphasis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR India.



Shiv Muttoo -



Yes. Thanks, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Mphasis Q4 FY '19 earnings conference call. We have with us today Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO; and Mr. V. Suryanarayanan, CFO of the company.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the Q4 FY '19 results announcement release that has been