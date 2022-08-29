NMDC Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - MD & Chairman of the Board



Before we start the proceedings of the meeting, I request our team and my colleagues to play the corporate video for some time, please. Thank you very much.



Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - MD & Chairman of the Board



I welcome the members, directors and auditors to the 64th Annual General Meeting. This meeting is being held through video conference in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. For safety reasons, each of us are in a different location. Before we start the proceedings of the meeting, I request my colleagues on the video conference to introduce themselves. Amitava Mukherjee.



Amitava