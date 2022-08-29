Aug 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - MD & Chairman of the Board
A very good morning to all of you. I welcome the members, the directors and auditors to the 64th Annual General Meeting. The meeting is being conducted through video conference in accordance with the circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. For safety reasons, each of us are in different locations.
Before we start the proceedings of the meeting, I request our team and my colleagues to play the corporate video for some time, please. Thank you very much.
(presentation)
Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - MD & Chairman of the Board
I welcome the members, directors and auditors to the 64th Annual General Meeting. This meeting is being held through video conference in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. For safety reasons, each of us are in a different location. Before we start the proceedings of the meeting, I request my colleagues on the video conference to introduce themselves. Amitava Mukherjee.
Amitava
NMDC Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Aug 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
