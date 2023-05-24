Q4 2023 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NMDC Limited Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Dixit. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit A. Dixit - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thanks...



Operator



I'm sorry to interrupt you, Mr. Dixit. Sir, your voice is breaking up.



Amitava Mukherjee - NMDC Limited - MD, Director of Finance & Chairman



That's what I wanted to tell him. Your voice is breaking.



Amit A. Dixit - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Is it better now?



Operator



Yes, sir. Please...



Amitava Mukherjee - NMDC Limited - MD, Director of Finance & Chairman



Yes, now it's audible.



Amit A. Dixit - ICICI Securities Limited,