Jan 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kriti Industries Limited Q3 and nine months FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Ventura Securities Limited. Please note that this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Tushar from Ventura Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Tushar.



Tushar Pendharkar - Ventura Securities Limited - Analyst



Thank you. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Ventura Securities Limited, I welcome you all to the Kriti Industries Limited Q3 and nine months FY24 earnings conference call. The company is today represented by Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Rajesh Sisodia, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to hand over the call to the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta, for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Mehta - Kriti Industries(India)Limited-Chairman and Managing Director



Thank you,