Q4 2023 FreightCar America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Chris O'Day - Riverton - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome. Joining me today are Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Tonn, Chief Commercial Officer, and Nick Randall, Chief Operating Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call relating to the Company's expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the