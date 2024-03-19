Q4 2024 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hell, and welcome to the HealthEquity fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call to Richard Putnam. Please go ahead.



Richard Putnam - Healthequity Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, MJ. Hello, everyone. Happy vernal equinox and welcome to HealthEquity's fourth-quarter and fiscal year-end 2024 earnings call -- conference call. My name is Richard Putnam, Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Jim -- James Lucania, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have a couple of reminders. First, a press release announcing the financial results for our full-year and fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. These financial results include the contributions from our wholly-owned subsidiaries and accounts they administer, but do not include any impact from BenefitWallet