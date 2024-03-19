Q4 2023 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Mitek's fiscal 2023, fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Kehrli - MKR Investor Relations, Inc. - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Dave Lyle.



Before I turn the call over to Max and Dave, I'd like to cover a few quick items. Today, Mitek issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will