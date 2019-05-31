Q4 2019 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Q4 and FY '19 Earnings Conference Call of Greenply Industries Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rishab Barar, from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rishab Barar -



Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Greenply Industries Q4 and FY 2019 Conference Call. We have with us today, Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director; Mr. Shobhan Mittal, Joint Managing Director and CEO; and CFO of the company, Mr. V. Venkatramani.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the result presentation that was sent to you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Rajesh Mittal to begin the proceedings of the call. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajesh Mittal - Greenply Industries Limited - MD &