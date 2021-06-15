Q4 2021 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Greenply Industries Limited's Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gautam Jain from Greenply Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Gautam.
Gautam Jain -
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Greenply Industries Q4 FY 2021 Earnings Call. We have with us today Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation that was made available on our website and provided to stock exchanges.
I would now like to invite Mr. Manoj Tulsian to begin the proceedings of the call. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Manoj Tulsian -
