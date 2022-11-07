Q2 2023 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Karan Bhatelia - Asian Markets Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst of Consumer Discretionary and Building Materials



Hi, everyone. And thank you for joining us on the Greenply Industries 2Q and first half FY '23