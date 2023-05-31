Q4 2023 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mr. Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Kalani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Gautam Jain, AVP, Strategy and Investor Relations.