Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial), a company specializing in electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Sr. Vice President Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. Aneel Zaman’s transaction history over the past year includes the sale of 34,367 shares in total and no recorded purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc were trading at $302.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $84.897 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc stands at 81.64, which is above the industry median of 27.93 and also above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $302.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $232.18, Cadence Design Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

