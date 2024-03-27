Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), has sold 1,848 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1674.59 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,095,217.32.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 235,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1674.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $24.052 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 50.30, which is above the industry median of 27.93 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $1674.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $250.31, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.69, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of MicroStrategy Inc's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.