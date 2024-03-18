Director David Wilson has sold 8,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $89.22 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $713,760. Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing heating and cooling technology and solutions to diversified markets. The company's products are used in light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) equipment, industrial equipment, refrigeration systems, and fuel cells. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 8,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Modine Manufacturing Co shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Modine Manufacturing Co's shares were trading at $89.22 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $4.914 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.20, which is above the industry median of 16.525 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $21.33, Modine Manufacturing Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.18, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

