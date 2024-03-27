Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial), a global medical technology leader, is known for its innovative solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of products that are used in a variety of interventional medical specialties. According to a recent SEC filing, Jeffrey Mirviss, Executive Vice President and President of Peripheral Interventions at Boston Scientific Corp, sold 14,506 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $963,623.70. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,356 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Boston Scientific Corp, with a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Boston Scientific Corp stands at $99.454 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the medical devices industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 63.36, which is above the industry median of 27.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp's shares were trading at $66.45 on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $54.34 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Boston Scientific Corp may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's financial health and stock performance.

