NextNav Inc (NN) CFO Christian Gates Sells 29,208 Shares

Christian Gates, the Chief Financial Officer of NextNav Inc (NN, Financial), has sold 29,208 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $4.23 per share, which resulted in a total value of $123,540.64.

NextNav Inc (NN, Financial) operates in the technology sector, providing next-generation GPS solutions that offer 3D geolocation capabilities for vertical location services. The company's technology is designed to enhance the precision of GPS by delivering reliable and accurate altitude information, which is crucial for various applications in public safety, urban mobility, and consumer apps.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 98,311 shares of NextNav Inc (NN, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for NextNav Inc (NN, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 35 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of NextNav Inc (NN, Financial) were trading at $4.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $527.041 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider trading activity.

