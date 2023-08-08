Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Navin Agrawal SKP Securities Ltd-Moderator



On behalf of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and SKP Securities, it's my pleasure to welcome you to MCFL's Q1 FY24 earnings webinar. We have with us Mr. Nitin Kantak, Whole-Time Director, along with Mr. T. M. Muralidharan, Chief Financial Officer



All participant lines have been muted and this webinar is being recorded for compliance reasons. We will have the opening remarks in a presentation by the management followed by Q&A session. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Kantak.



Nitin Kantak Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd-Whole-Time Director



Thank you, [Nikhil], for arranging this conference call. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, I am honored to welcome you all to our investor meet today. It gives me great pleasure to share with you the agriculture scenario, overall business environment, and the financial results of the first quarter of this financial year '23, '24.

