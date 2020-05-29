Q4 2020 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Vineet Mayer - Jubilant Life Sciences Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good evening, everybody. I'm Vineet Mayer from Investor Relations at Jubilant Life Sciences. Thank you for being with us today on our Q4 and 12-month FY '20 earnings conference call.



I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today could be forward-looking in nature, and a detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the press release that has been shared on our website.



On the call today, we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Pramod Yadav, CEO of Jubilant Pharma; Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, CEO of Life Science Ingredients; and Mr. Alok