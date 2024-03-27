Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM, Financial), a company specializing in fresh, natural, and organic products at affordable prices, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. SVP, Chief Forager Kim Coffin sold 9,670 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. Kim Coffin has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 78,744 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sells for the company, with a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sell, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc were trading at $63.26, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.189 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.36, which is above both the industry median of 16.5 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation also shows a significant premium when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a share price of $63.26 and a GF Value of $37.27, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, indicating that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more information on the insider trading at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, including detailed transaction history, visit the SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.