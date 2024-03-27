Mark Meller, CEO and 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial), has sold 8,488 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. SilverSun Technologies Inc is a business application, technology, and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet its clients' information, technology, and business management needs. The company's services are marketed and delivered through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. It has become a nationally recognized provider of transformational business technology solutions and services.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.61, resulting in a total value of $115,482.68. Following this transaction, Mark Meller's stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc has been adjusted, as reflected in the SEC filing.

Over the past year, Mark Meller's trading activity shows a pattern of 0 purchases and 10 sales, with a total of 8,488 shares sold.

The insider transaction history for SilverSun Technologies Inc reveals a trend of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the reported sell, SilverSun Technologies Inc had a market capitalization of $70.591 million, with the stock price closing at $13.61.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.4, indicating that SilverSun Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $4.00. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent insider selling pattern, providing investors with insight into the company's internal transactions.

The GF Value image offers a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is currently trading at a premium to its GuruFocus estimated fair value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide valuable insights into a company's internal view of its stock's value and future performance. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock movement and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

