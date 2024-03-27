Rajeev Saggar, Chief Medical Officer of Liquidia Corp (LQDA, Financial), has sold 7,530 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $119,134.60.

Liquidia Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables the development of a wide array of novel products. The company's product candidates include treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,417 shares of Liquidia Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the Chief Medical Officer is part of a series of insider transactions that have occurred at the company.

The insider transaction history for Liquidia Corp shows a pattern of insider selling. There have been 19 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Liquidia Corp were trading at $15.82 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.218 billion. This trading price represents a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $9.02, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. The recent selling activity by the Chief Medical Officer of Liquidia Corp may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.