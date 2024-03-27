Joshua Buettner-Garrett, Chief Technology Officer of Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial), has sold 187,500 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 750,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Solid Power Inc is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. The company's technology aims to provide a safer, more efficient alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The insider transaction history for Solid Power Inc indicates a trend of insider sales with 6 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Solid Power Inc were trading at $1.36 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $255.339 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The consistent selling by the insider may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.