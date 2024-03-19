Mar 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Richard Tan
Simba Telecom Pte Ltd - CEO
* Harry Wong
Simba Telecom Pte Ltd - CFO
* David Teoh
Tuas Ltd - Executive Chairman & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Joseph Michael
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Darren Odell
Peloton Capital - Analyst
* Nick Harris
Morgans - Analyst
* Ian Martin
New Street Research - Analyst
=====================
Richard Tan - Simba Telecom Pte Ltd - CEO
Good morning. I'm Richard Tan, CEO of Simba Telecom, the main operating vehicle of the Tuas Group. Also joining me on the call, are Tuas Executive Chairman, David Teoh, and Simba Telecom's CFO, Harry Wong. It is my pleasure today to share with you the half-year FY '24 results of Tuas Limited, covering the period, August 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024. I'd like to [lace up] the agenda of this presentation,
Half Year 2024 Tuas Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...