Q4 2023 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, I welcome you all for Q4 FY23 and full-year FY23 results conference call of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited (technical difficulty) Vijay Setia, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Rajeev Setia, Joint Managing Director of the company. We shall start the call with the opening remark from the Mr. Vijay Setia, and that will be followed by a Q&A session.



I shall request Vijay Setia for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Vijay Setia - Chaman Lal Setia Exports Limited - CMD/Managing Director



Thank you, sir. And I welcome all my investors and people who are interested in the company. With your support and blessings of all my investors and the blessings of my father, who always give us the right direction to work earnestly and from best of our ability. So company with the support of our investors is doing well.



And for the better future of this company, we are working with the professionals and experts, scientists like