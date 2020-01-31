Q3 2020 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Pavitra, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited 3Q FY '20 Post Results Conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Bhavin Gandhi from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhavin Gandhi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Pavitra, and good afternoon, everybody. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY '20 post results conference call with the management of Indian Oil Corporation. It gives us great pleasure to once again host the management of Indian Oil Corporation for the post results call. Without much ado, I would like to hand over the proceedings to the management, following which we'll open the floor to the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Avinash Singhal -



Yes. Good afternoon, dear