Jun 25, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited 4Q FY '20 Call organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bhavin Gandhi. Please go ahead, sir.



Bhavin Gandhi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Yashashri. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani, I welcome you all to this post result conference call with the management of Indian Oil Corporation. It gives us great pleasure to once again host the management for this post results discussion with the investors.



I would now like to hand over the call to the management for their initial remarks, post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Avinash Singhal;Chief Manager - Treasury,



Thank you, Mr. Bhavin. We welcome you to annual earnings call. From management side, we have Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta,